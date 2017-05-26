apple gets robbed
Apple store in California robbed of $40,000 worth of products

An Apple Store in Walnut Creek, California was robbed on Thursday by four men who ran away with an estimated $40,000 worth of Apple products.

Police said the suspects entered the store in broad daylight and grabbed 30 products including iPhones, iPads and Macbooks.

A customer captured a cellphone video of one of the men stacking laptops before fleeing the scene. Customers and employees chased the suspects to the door but were unable to detain them.

Apple stores have been a hot target for crime across the San Francisco Bay area. Back in November of last year, several men ran into an Apple store in San Francisco’s Marina District, grabbing various Apple products from the front of the store while customers just watched.

It was the second time that the Walnut Creek location had been robbed in the past two months.

“I’m upset about it,” a customer told a KPIX reporter. “We moved into this community because we felt safe.”

The investigation is ongoing and police said they are reviewing the surveillance tapes.

