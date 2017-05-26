Hamilton ER visits rise due to opioid overdoses

The numbers are startling.

New data from Hamilton Public Health shows emergency room visits from opioid overdoses in the city have nearly doubled compared to last year.

The latest numbers are from the first half of 2016, which show 24 opioid overdose deaths in Hamilton, Ont.

The city recorded 45 opioid deaths in 2015 and 37 the year before.

READ MORE: Ontario launches website to make opioid data public

Associate Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Jessica Hopkins, says they are seeing “three to four deaths a month” in Hamilton.

Hopkins says “these are people from all walks of life,” and “across the City of Hamilton it is not localized to any one area of the city.”

View link »

READ MORE: Mayors across the country call for feds to lead on opioid ‘national emergency’

The provincial government recently launched a website that makes opioid-related data available to health-care workers and the public.

WATCH: Ontario government releases new online tool showing opioid data