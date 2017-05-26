Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Friday, May 26

TGIF & Happy Friday!

Premier Kathleen Wynne defends 25% hydro rate cut despite legislative watchdog warning it will cost at least $21 billion

Andrea Horwath, Leader of the Ontario New Democratic Party, joined the show to respond.



Friday Top-Three Panel

Three top women talk about three top stories of the week.

1. Manchester bombing: Why attack young girls at a pop concert? Are we missing what is hiding “in plain sight”, in terms of a target?

2. Melania Trump did not cover her hair in Saudi Arabia – but did for the Pope. Hypocrisy? Mixed message?

3. Toronto Pride parade: First, police aren’t marching in uniform, now TTC and Metrolinx transit officers? Really?

Panelists:

Anne Lagace Dowson, Journalist and Pundit

Journalist and Pundit Lisa Kinsella, Managing Partner of Daisy Consulting Group

Managing Partner of Daisy Consulting Group Maddie Di Muccio, CEO of Society for Quality Education, President of the York Region Taxpayers Association

Millions of litres of water are getting stolen from GTA fire hydrants

Jim Cunningham, Technical Support Supervisor at the Regional Municipality of Durham, explains the issue and how it’s happening.



Conservative leadership election

Peter MacKay, former federal Conservative cabinet minister, joined the show to discuss the upcoming election this weekend.



Fun-Raiser: An evening of Hits and Giggles

Looking for something to do tonight? Sandra Carusi, Comedian and radio show host of ‘Inside Jokes’ on Talk Radio AM640, talks about her event happening tonight at 7pm at the Phoenix Concert Theatre!



