London police call news conference for update on Jonathan Zak murder

Less than a week before the five-year anniversary of Jonathan Zak’s murder, London police have called a news conference to provide an update on the case.

Zak, 29, was fatally shot in the early morning hours of May 31, 2012, as he walked along a path through Northeast Park near Boullee Street.

Zak was returning home from a friend’s house, and at the time police called it a “random killing” suggesting robbery may have been the initial motivation.

No arrests have ever been made.

London police offered a $25,000 reward in February 2013 in exchange for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever was responsible. Investigators said there are possible witnesses to the event who are unwilling to co-operate.

Friday’s news conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. at police headquarters. Police have only said “an update” will be provided on the case and released no further details on what may be announced.

Two years to the day after he was killed, Zak’s family unveiled a bench and inscription in Northeast Park in memory of the young man.