COMMENTARY: Penguins and Senators saved the best for last

On a night when the great LeBron James passed the immortal Michael Jordan for the most points in NBA playoff history, it was a series-winning goal on the ice that stole the spotlight.

Game 7, overtime — double OT, in fact — it doesn’t get any better than that, eh?

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Ottawa Senators saved the best game of the NHL’s Eastern Conference Final for last.

Pens 3, Sens 2, and cheers of “We want the Cup” raining down from the fans in Pittsburgh, moments after Chris Kunitz floated a shot past Craig Anderson to end the series and send the defending champions back to the final.

Full marks to Ottawa.

They had an incredible playoff run but just like Cinderella, they had to leave the ball before the final dance, before midnight, which is about when Thursday night’s game ended.

You have to feel for players like Anderson and teammate Erik Karlsson, but it just wasn’t meant to be for Canada’s last hope to end what is now a 24-year Stanley Cup drought.

It was truly a hard-fought series of back-and-forth hockey. Incredible game, @Senators. Respect. pic.twitter.com/SYMUQC7Rt8 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) May 26, 2017

Now it’s the Steel City, Pittsburgh, versus the Music City, Nashville.

The puck drops on the Stanley Cup final, in Pittsburgh, Monday night.

A whole weekend for both teams to prepare, strategize and scheme for each other, picking out tendencies, identifying weaknesses, and trying to find any advantage they can to get their hands on the Cup.

And then there were two.