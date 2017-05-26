2 injured in Greenfield Park crash
A 31-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm after a collision in Greenfield Park Thursday night.
Police were called to reports of a crash at the intersection of Taschereau and Edouard boulevards at 10:15 p.m.
According to Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille, the 31-year-old failed to stop at a traffic light and crashed into a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man.
Both men were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The 31-year-old was released on promise to appear in court.
