2 injured in Greenfield Park crash

A 31-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm after a collision in Greenfield Park Thursday night.

Police were called to reports of a crash at the intersection of Taschereau and Edouard boulevards at 10:15 p.m.

According to Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille, the 31-year-old failed to stop at a traffic light and crashed into a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man.

Both men were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The 31-year-old was released on promise to appear in court.