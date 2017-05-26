Canada
May 26, 2017 8:30 am

2 injured in Greenfield Park crash

By Web producer  Global News

Police were called to reports of a crash at the intersection of Taschereau and Edouard boulevards at 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2017.

David Sedell/Global News
A A

A 31-year-old man is facing charges of dangerous driving and impaired driving causing bodily harm after a collision in Greenfield Park Thursday night.

Police were called to reports of a crash at the intersection of Taschereau and Edouard boulevards at 10:15 p.m.

According to Longueuil police spokesperson Mélanie Mercille, the 31-year-old failed to stop at a traffic light and crashed into a vehicle driven by a 54-year-old man.

Both men were taken to hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The 31-year-old was released on promise to appear in court.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
Crash
Greenfield Park
Impaired Driving
Longueuil Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News