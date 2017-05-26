Commentary: Game 7 of the playoffs trumps a favourite team any time

If you love a sport, why should it matter what team is playing?

Sure, I can understand cheering for a favourite or a great rivalry, but in the end, isn’t it more about the sport — not a team?

We all know a hockey fan who would rather cheer for an American team than a homegrown one if there’s a major rivalry involved.

I get that — but certainly wouldn’t go public with it (like wearing their jersey, or mentioning it to a border guard).

But to not watch a playoff game because your favourite team isn’t playing?

Forget being true fans of the sport — that makes one question whether these so-called hockey enthusiasts are even Canadian.

The only thing that got our hockey-playing kids watching the last playoff game before the finals last night was the hype created by me and my wife.

The kids had no interest because Boston and Chicago (their favourite teams) were out long ago.

Thank goodness there is still one thing in sport that does hold value over the team you hold most dear.

That’s the thrill of a Game 7 — which will wake anyone up.

To the next round!