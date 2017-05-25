Nova Scotia hospital promises changes after mistakes in dying man’s care

Health authorities will act on recommendations stemming from the case of a Nova Scotia man who languished for six hours in a Halifax ER hallway while dying from pancreatic cancer.

Dr. Mark Taylor, a medical director with the Nova Scotia Health Authority, said today the draft recommendations regarding the treatment of 68-year-old Jack Webb will be provided to Webb’s widow and “will be implemented and will lead to positive change.”

Kim D’Arcy has said her husband’s final days included his uncomfortable wait in the ER, having an intravenous that wasn’t functioning left in his arm for hours, being bumped from a room by another dying patient and overhearing a health worker say he shouldn’t be resuscitated if his heart failed.

READ MORE: Wife tells how overcrowded Halifax hospital failed her husband

She said in his final hours her husband became so frustrated he gestured at his hospital identification tags and urged her to cut them off and take him home.

After the story was published by The Canadian Press last month, the Liberal minister of health told reporters he’d ask his department and the health authority to look into Webb’s care between Jan. 12 and his Feb. 1 death and provide information to the family.

Taylor said he has formally apologized to D’Arcy on the hospital’s behalf and will provide her with a copy of the review’s recommendations, but the details of the factual findings by the report are protected from disclosure.