‘Team’ announces candidacy for Calgary Board of Education trustee election

Four Calgarians have announced they’ll run as a team in the Calgary Board of Education (CBE) trustee election this fall.

Althea Adams, Sabrina Bartlett, Lisa Davis, and Bianca Smetacek say they’ll run under the banner of “Students Count,” with a focus on five policy objectives in their campaigns.

“While education’s challenges are unique to every student, five key issues dominate the current CBE and are the focus of our partnership: getting dollars in the classroom, improving math skills, returning report cards to percentage measures, getting big money out of campaigns and ensuring student wellness,” said Davis.

The group said while they are running as a team, they are committed to working with other trustees if elected.

More to come…