‘Dirty Dancing’ remake: Viewers not happy with ’80s movie do-over

ABC’S Dirty Dancing remake aired Wednesday night, and it was made apparent that a lot has changed since 1987, when the original full-length movie first premiered.

Yes, 30 years is a long time.

For those of you who don’t know, Dirty Dancing tells the song-and-dance story of a young woman in the early 1960s who vacations with her parents in the Catskill Mountains, and falls for the resort’s working-class dance instructor, who in the original film was played by then-heartthrob Patrick Swayze.

The remake is still set in the summer of 1963, with actor-singer Abigail Breslin in the lead role of Baby, originally played by Jennifer Grey.

Newcomer Colt Prattes took on the role of Johnny Castle, originally played by the late Swayze.

Dirty Dancing trended on social media throughout Wednesday evening, with many fans expressing their disappointment in the remake. Some called it a “mess” and a “disaster.” (Other vulgar and profanity-laden insults we can’t include here.)

Twitter users most definitely put the Dirty Dancing remake in the corner, that’s for sure.

Please put baby in the corner. Turn off the lights. Close the door. And never look back. #DirtyDancing — Reese (@NY2Pgh) May 25, 2017

When the producers of the dirty dancing remake pitched this to @nbc #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/M067FZOcJe — Vincent Mercurio (@VinMercurio) May 25, 2017

This #DirtyDancing remake is like your child's middle school play that is terrible so you just sit through it like pic.twitter.com/CTUv6fKHGA — Hannah Litaker (@HLitty) May 25, 2017

Actual footage of my face after watching #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/mx95wtN6bD — Raul A. Ortiz Jr (@RaulAOrtizJr) May 25, 2017

When tweets are better than the remake #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/F4gj6QXFpU — Sara K. Lavergne (@saraklavergne) May 25, 2017

There was an upbeat, dance remix of movie song She’s Like the Wind, which left many Twitter users confused. (After all, the original song is slow and contemplative.)

OMG they remade "Shes like the wind" Who let this Happen? WHO! #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/fpJF3A5OHp — Erin Mae 🔗 (@MaerinB) May 25, 2017

OH MY GOD THEY EVEN RUINED "SHES LIKE THE WIND" THE DISRESPECT #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/kWlVsAVXCC — nicole petunia (@nicolepetunia) May 25, 2017

Every damn song has been ruined why is shes like the wind a pop song?? I can't take it #dirtydancing pic.twitter.com/u5DZX3ubrx — Jonna (@yvette052977) May 25, 2017

THEY MADE A POP VERSION OF SHES LIKE THE WIND OMFG #DirtyDancing pic.twitter.com/WXfBV2QqnT — kristina ☕️ (@fctnOVRrlty) May 25, 2017

Some Twitter users pointed out that the remake couldn’t even imitate the signature lift correctly.

Others were very confused about the ending, which was not the same as the original.

(Warning: spoilers!) The remake finishes by cutting 12 years into the future, showing what happened to Johnny and Baby. She goes to see Dirty Dancing on Broadway in 1975 — a musical choreographed by Johnny — who told her that he was inspired by her book. Her daughter runs into the theatre, followed by her husband, Charlie. The ending shows Baby and Johnny both having their happily ever after, just not together.

#DirtyDancing nice they included the shot of the people who appreciate this remake pic.twitter.com/1FXlp86Cdw — Genesa Camacho (@camacho_gen) May 25, 2017

The remake of 'Dirty Dancing' is the most traumatizing thing I have witnessed since Election Night '16. #DirtyDancing #LeaveClassicsAlone — Briana Ryan (@BrianaLeeRyan) May 25, 2017

Hopefully there will be a long break between this and the next reboot of a beloved classic.