‘Dirty Dancing’ remake: Viewers not happy with ’80s movie do-over
ABC’S Dirty Dancing remake aired Wednesday night, and it was made apparent that a lot has changed since 1987, when the original full-length movie first premiered.
Yes, 30 years is a long time.
For those of you who don’t know, Dirty Dancing tells the song-and-dance story of a young woman in the early 1960s who vacations with her parents in the Catskill Mountains, and falls for the resort’s working-class dance instructor, who in the original film was played by then-heartthrob Patrick Swayze.
The remake is still set in the summer of 1963, with actor-singer Abigail Breslin in the lead role of Baby, originally played by Jennifer Grey.
READ MORE: ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 trailer: War is coming — very soon
Newcomer Colt Prattes took on the role of Johnny Castle, originally played by the late Swayze.
Dirty Dancing trended on social media throughout Wednesday evening, with many fans expressing their disappointment in the remake. Some called it a “mess” and a “disaster.” (Other vulgar and profanity-laden insults we can’t include here.)
Twitter users most definitely put the Dirty Dancing remake in the corner, that’s for sure.
READ MORE: The ‘Baywatch’ movie reviews are in, and they’re not good
There was an upbeat, dance remix of movie song She’s Like the Wind, which left many Twitter users confused. (After all, the original song is slow and contemplative.)
Some Twitter users pointed out that the remake couldn’t even imitate the signature lift correctly.
Others were very confused about the ending, which was not the same as the original.
(Warning: spoilers!) The remake finishes by cutting 12 years into the future, showing what happened to Johnny and Baby. She goes to see Dirty Dancing on Broadway in 1975 — a musical choreographed by Johnny — who told her that he was inspired by her book. Her daughter runs into the theatre, followed by her husband, Charlie. The ending shows Baby and Johnny both having their happily ever after, just not together.
Hopefully there will be a long break between this and the next reboot of a beloved classic.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.