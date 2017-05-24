‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 trailer: War is coming — very soon

It feels like eons since the last new Game of Thrones episode, so this Season 7 trailer is especially tantalizing.

Featuring three leaders scrabbling for the Iron Throne of the Seven Kingdoms — Queen Cersei in King’s Landing, Daenerys and her dragons making their way to Westeros, and Jon Snow still in the north, ready to face a formidable enemy — it looks and sounds like everything is coming to a head. A war-like, violent head.

There are little glimpses of what’s to come in Season 7, including a scene of Arya preparing for some sort of fight, Littlefinger still whispering into Sansa’s ear, and Tyrion ascending a tall cliff to spy the dragons flying westward.

“I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms,” says Daenerys.

“We’ll defeat whatever stands in our way,” says Cersei.

Only time will tell who the ultimate victor is.

With a shortened season this time around (there are only 7 episodes instead of the usual 10), there will be more action and drama crammed into each episode, and this trailer has certainly upped the anticipation of what’s to come.

Season 7 of ‘Game of Thrones’ starts up on July 16, 2017 on HBO Canada.