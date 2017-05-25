Crime
May 25, 2017 6:18 am

Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in neck in Scarborough

By Web Writer  Global News

A man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Scarborough late Wednesday night. Jason Scott/ Global News

Jason Scott/ Global News
A A

A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Scarborough late Wednesday night.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. about a stabbing on Stonehill Court near Finch and Warden avenues.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where according to police, he was undergoing surgery.

No further information is available at this time.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
Scarborough stabbing
Toronto Police
Toronto Stabbing

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News