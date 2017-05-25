Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in neck in Scarborough
A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Scarborough late Wednesday night.
Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. about a stabbing on Stonehill Court near Finch and Warden avenues.
The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where according to police, he was undergoing surgery.
No further information is available at this time.
