Man rushed to hospital after being stabbed in neck in Scarborough

A 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital after being stabbed in the neck in Scarborough late Wednesday night.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. about a stabbing on Stonehill Court near Finch and Warden avenues.

The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where according to police, he was undergoing surgery.

No further information is available at this time.