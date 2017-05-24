Bannerman Avenue
May 24, 2017 11:41 pm
Updated: May 24, 2017 11:45 pm

‘Front end dropped in and that was it’: Truck caught in sinkhole, towed out by residents

By Online Producer  Global News

Farley Pollock leans on his truck after it fell into a sinkhole Wednesday evening.

James Carter / Submitted
A A

A truck travelling on Powers Street just south of Bannerman Avenue became stuck in a six-foot-deep sinkhole on Wednesday night.

The front, driver’s side wheel of Farley Pollock’s truck crashed into the hole just before 8 p.m.

“We just happened to be going down the back lane and the next thing you know, the front of the truck was sitting in a big sinkhole,” Pollock said.

Sinkhole Winnipeg

The truck’s front, driver’s side tire was stuck in the sinkhole.

James Carter / Submitted
SINKHOLE 3Winnipeg

The sinkhole looked to be about six-feet-deep.

Josh Arason / Global News

Residents in the area quickly stepped up to help free the truck.

“Local guys came out with jacks and planks and everything else and they jacked it up for me and we had a jeep pull it out,” Pollock said.

City workers arrived and placed barricades and caution tape around the area later that night.

City workers placed barricades and caution tape around the sinkhole.

Josh Arason / Global News

Pollock said he contacted 311 two weeks ago about a pothole where the sinkhole showed up.

He was told they’d look into it but had not received any other complaints.

 

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Bannerman Avenue
City of Winnipeg
Pothole
powers street
Sinkhole
Truck

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News