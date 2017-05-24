‘Front end dropped in and that was it’: Truck caught in sinkhole, towed out by residents

A truck travelling on Powers Street just south of Bannerman Avenue became stuck in a six-foot-deep sinkhole on Wednesday night.

The front, driver’s side wheel of Farley Pollock’s truck crashed into the hole just before 8 p.m.

“We just happened to be going down the back lane and the next thing you know, the front of the truck was sitting in a big sinkhole,” Pollock said.

Residents in the area quickly stepped up to help free the truck.

“Local guys came out with jacks and planks and everything else and they jacked it up for me and we had a jeep pull it out,” Pollock said.

City workers arrived and placed barricades and caution tape around the area later that night.

Pollock said he contacted 311 two weeks ago about a pothole where the sinkhole showed up.

He was told they’d look into it but had not received any other complaints.