Okanagan-Similkameen braces for more flooding

The flood fight is far from over in the Okanagan-Similkameen region, the regional district has warned.

There’s more warm weather in the forecast, which is expected to speed up the snow melt and increase the already-high water levels in lakes, creeks and streams.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) is asking any homeowners in flood-prone areas to protect their properties. Residents who have sandbags in place are being asked to keep them there and consider adding more.

A list of sand and sandbag locations can be found on the regional district’s website.

It’s also asking residents to pack an emergency suitcase should they need to evacuate and also have enough food and supplies at home should they become stranded.

Boil water advisories are still in effect for Electoral Area E in Naramata and Electoral Area F in Sage Mesa.

The RDOS warns numerous areas throughout the district are at risk. For a full list of those areas click here.