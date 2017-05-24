N.B. teen Becca Schofield gets surprise concert by Halifax band Port Cities

Halifax-based band Port Cities is playing a special concert Wednesday evening for a Riverview, N.B. teen whose social media campaign has stretched across the world.

The concert is being held at a riverfront patio in Riverview where the band will play a few songs for their long-time fan Becca Schofield, who has been battling terminal brain cancer.

Schofield started a campaign late in 2016 asking people to perform acts of kindness and post them to social media using the #BeccaToldMeTo. The campaign has reached around the world, with people performing acts from as far as Australia.

Band member Carleton Stone said he was recently contacted by a friend who organizes the New Glasgow Riverfront Jubilee, Carlton Munroe.

“[He] sent us a video last week … of him and Becca kind of explaining what a big fan of our band she was,” Stone told Global News. “So he was basically just reaching out to see if we would send her a signed CD or write her a note to kind of lift her spirits.”

Instead, the band spoke with their management and decided since it was only in the Moncton area, they’d instead go and sing some songs for her.

Stone said Schofield’s “honesty” in her message is what prompted them to set up the impromptu performance.

“Just kind of how optimistic she is being such a young woman and such a kind of unfortunate situation,” he said. “When we heard her story we were like whatever we can do to help her, she’s helped so many people, so kind of give her a little something to look forward to.”