Dozen tickets drive home focus of Sask.-wide traffic spotlight in April

Police across Saskatchewan issued 12 tickets during April’s traffic safety spotlight on pedestrians, cyclists and motorists.

Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and law enforcement were focusing on the safety of vulnerable road users last month.

Seven tickets were issued for failing to yield or stop for pedestrians or passing a vehicle that was stopped for a pedestrian, four tickets for pedestrians disobeying crosswalk signals or walking into the path of a vehicle and one for a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet.

Police also reported 5,025 speeding/aggressive driving offences, 294 impaired driving-related offences and 320 distracted drivers during the month. These numbers include all results submitted as of May 16.

Fourteen tickets were issued during the traffic safety focus related to vulnerable road user safety in April 2016.

According to SGI’s 2015 statistics, 15 pedestrians, one cyclist and four motorcyclists were killed in Saskatchewan collisions.

Police are focusing on impaired driving throughout May.

