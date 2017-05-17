City of Saskatoon looks for feedback on protected bike lane pilot project

Saskatoon city officials want to know what people think of its protected bike lanes pilot project.

The goal of the project is to increase accessibility for all ages and abilities to get into and around the downtown core.

“This project does require a balance between transportation modes including vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists so that’s one of the primary goals to make sure that we haven’t significantly, negatively impacted the travelling public,” Angela Gardiner, the city’s director of transportation, said on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Saskatoon looking for solutions to railway crossing traffic congestion

City officials said that on average, over 300 people are using the separate bike lanes each day.

“We’ve done a number of studies and counts and since the beginning of the project we’ve seen a significant increase in cycling along 23rd Street and 4th Avenue,” Gardiner said.

“Since 2014, which was prior to installation of the demonstration project, the number of cyclists per day has tripled on 23rd Street and it’s actually quadrupled on 4th Avenue … and we’re continuously looking at ways to get more use out of the lanes.”

WATCH MORE: Saskatoon Cycles hosts Bike to Work Week

The project started in March 2015 and will wrap up at the end of this year. A report and recommendations are expected to go before city council.

People can share their feedback with the city online.