TD bringing hundred of jobs to Moncton with new call centre

The TD bank is expanding its presence in New Brunswick with the announcement of a new business services centre in Moncton.

The centre, which is scheduled to open in 2019, promises up to 575 jobs within six years.

The province says the call centre, which will deal with a number of TD’s business lines, will inject more than $109 million into New Brunswick’s gross domestic product (GDP) over six years.

The province, through Opportunities NB, is contributing up to $9 million in financial assistance in terms of incentives which the province says are part of the very competitive world of attracting new business to the province. It was one of the factors that helped close the deal.

“Certainly the deal with New Brunswick was an attractive one for us and helped make the economics work,” said Colleen Johnston, the head of TD’s Direct Channels Group.

The workforce is another factor — TD employs several hundred people at a similar facility in Saint John.

The premier says the company’s track record doesn’t hurt.

“It’s thanks to a lot of the TD bank employees that we have in Saint John and across New Brunswick,” Brian Gallant added. “They are our best ambassadors.”

A $20 million facility to house the new centre will be built with a planned opening in 2019.