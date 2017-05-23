Cultus Lake
May 23, 2017 10:53 pm
Updated: May 23, 2017 10:54 pm

Big mess left behind at Cultus Lake during May long weekend angers residents

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Cultus Lake residents say they are fed up with the beer cans, food containers and garbage left behind by young people who party in the area on long weekends. Geoff Hastings has more on what appears to be a growing problem.

Some Chilliwack residents are crying foul after a big mess was left behind by people celebrating the long weekend at Cultus Lake.

“Sad, that’s the only way I can say it,” Chilliwack resident Sadaf Baradar said. “I worked at the lake all summer last year and it never looked like this.”

“All these people flood off the docks and leave empty beer cans, pop cans, and chip bags, everything on the dock,” Gabe Bergez of Main Beach Boat Rentals said. “It almost looks there’s three pieces of garbage for every person.”

Park board workers were out early to clean the beach after the weekend.

“It was the worst I’ve ever seen it,” resident Linda Barber said. “I wish people would learn to pick up after themselves.”

An unusually warm May long weekend meant the popular getaway spot drew larger than usual crowds.

“I’d like to say, ‘Come on back,'” Bergez said. “We like to have you here. We like to see the park being used. [Just] bring home the garbage that you brought.”

“I think of Cultus Lake as my backyard,” Baradar said. “It’s a place that I love and I would like to see it be clean.”

— With files from Geoff Hastings

