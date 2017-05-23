Driver of vehicle places officers at risk during arrest: Kamsack RCMP

Saskatchewan RCMP say a vehicle being driven in an erratic manner was placing people at risk while officers made an arrest this past weekend.

Initially, police were called to a firearm complaint on The Key First Nation at around 3:45 a.m. CT on May 20.

Emergency services attended a residence where it was learned that a male suspect was inside with three other people.

The man fled the residence unarmed and officers pursued him on foot.

Kamsack RCMP officials said “while the arrest was taking place a vehicle was observed driving in an erratic manner placing the officers and suspect at risk.”

The driver of the vehicle was also arrested at the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police found a firearm at the residence.

Robert Miles Brass, 52, has been charged with offences that include assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, pointing a firearm, resist/obstruct a police officer and uttering threats to cause death.

Lucas Jordan O’Soup, 25, is facing charges of dangerous driving, assaulting a police officer with a weapon and driving a motor vehicle without a licence.

Both individuals, from The Key First Nation, appeared in court Tuesday and were remanded in custody.

Brass’s next appearance in Kamsack provincial court is expected to take place on June 13 while O’Soup’s is scheduled for Thursday.