Wind warnings issued for Greater Victoria, Sunshine Coast

Wind warnings have been issued for parts of Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast.

Environment Canada says strong, potentially damaging winds are expected.

A strong cold front will move through the South Coast late Tuesday afternoon and early evening, bringing strong winds and cooler temperatures in its wake.

Northwesterly winds of 70 km/h gusting to 90 km/h are expected for a brief period over exposed areas of the northern Strait of Georgia and near Juan de Fuca Strait late this afternoon.

A sunny, warm Lower Mainland morn. But…a cold front will whip by later with evening rapid cooling + gusty NW wind! pic.twitter.com/ScX0xNmBND — Mark Madryga (@MMadryga) May 23, 2017

Winds will diminish slightly, but remain strong through the evening on East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast.

In the Greater Victoria region, the strong winds will ease overnight as the front moves into the Interior.

The warnings come a day after many parts of B.C. set temperature records. In all, five temperature records were broken, including in Victoria, which broke a record set back in 1879.