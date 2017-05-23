Crash sends Oakville man to Hamilton hospital
An elderly man has been taken to the Hamilton General Hospital after a crash in Oakville.
Halton police say the Oakville man, 85, suffered serious injuries when his Toyota Camry collided with a transport truck at Trafalgar Road and Leighland Avenue at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Police say a Flamborough resident, 24, was driving the transport truck.
Trafalgar Road was closed for about four hours during the investigation.
Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.
