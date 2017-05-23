Canada
May 23, 2017

Crash sends Oakville man to Hamilton hospital

By News Anchor  900 CHML

Halton Region Emergency Services transported a pedestrian to hospital after he was hit by a transport truck in Oakville.

An elderly man has been taken to the Hamilton General Hospital after a crash in Oakville.

Halton police say the Oakville man, 85, suffered serious injuries when his Toyota Camry collided with a transport truck at Trafalgar Road and Leighland Avenue at around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Police say a Flamborough resident, 24, was driving the transport truck.

Trafalgar Road was closed for about four hours during the investigation.

Police are asking any witnesses to contact them.

