May 23, 2017 5:02 pm

Burnaby RCMP searching for alleged suspect in attempted robbery and aggravated assault

By Online News Producer  Global News

Police are looking for an alleged suspect in an attempted robbery and assault in Burnaby on April 3, 2017.

Two people were injured and police are looking for an alleged suspect following a robbery in Burnaby in early April.

Burnaby Mounties said the robbery, which happened on April 3 at about 7:20 p.m. in the 7300-block of Arcola Street, resulted in “significant” injuries to both victims.

The victims, both residents of Burnaby, have since recovered from their injuries but investigators are turning to the public for help in identifying the alleged suspect.

Police believe the same suspect is responsible for a similar crime being investigated by the Richmond RCMP.

The alleged suspect is described as a 21 or 22-year-old male with an olive complexion and short dark brown hair. He is five feet seven inches tall with a medium build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
