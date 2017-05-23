Economy
May 23, 2017 2:59 pm

Saskatchewan wholesale trade numbers on the rise

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Wholesale trade numbers in Saskatchewan rose 1.4 per cent in March and are up 13.8 per cent annually.

AP Photo/Brennan Linsley, File
A A

Saskatchewan’s wholesale sector continues to grow, according to a national study.

Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that wholesale sales jumped 1.4 per cent during March when compared to the previous month.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Traffic delays at railway crossings costing Saskatoon businesses $2.5M yearly

The total value of wholesale trade in March was $2.2 billion, led by growth in motor vehicle sales and parts, and machinery, equipment and supplies.

In the past year, sales have grown by 13.8 per cent – a $261-million increase – which was the third-highest percentage growth among the provinces.

Saskatchewan’s Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison said the numbers reflect a growing optimism in the province’s economy.

READ MORE: Modest recovery underway in Saskatchewan’s economy: report

“Wholesale trade continued to grow in March, and that shows that our provincial economy remains strong and resilient,” Harrison said in a statement.

“Growth in wholesale trade points to optimism as wholesale trade statistics are known as a leading indicator of future economic growth.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Motor Vehicle Sales
Saskatchewan Economy
Saskatchewan Motor Vehicle Sales
Statistics Canada
Wholesale Trade
Wholesale Trade Saskatchewan

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News