Saskatchewan wholesale trade numbers on the rise

Saskatchewan’s wholesale sector continues to grow, according to a national study.

Statistics Canada reported on Tuesday that wholesale sales jumped 1.4 per cent during March when compared to the previous month.

The total value of wholesale trade in March was $2.2 billion, led by growth in motor vehicle sales and parts, and machinery, equipment and supplies.

In the past year, sales have grown by 13.8 per cent – a $261-million increase – which was the third-highest percentage growth among the provinces.

Saskatchewan’s Economy Minister Jeremy Harrison said the numbers reflect a growing optimism in the province’s economy.

“Wholesale trade continued to grow in March, and that shows that our provincial economy remains strong and resilient,” Harrison said in a statement.

“Growth in wholesale trade points to optimism as wholesale trade statistics are known as a leading indicator of future economic growth.”