May 23, 2017 1:58 pm

Three children responsible for Garnet Street fire

David Baxter joined the Global Regina news team in August 2015. By Reporter  Global News

The burned garage and house on the 800 block of Garnet Street.

Stewart Manhas/Global News
Three youths under twelve have been identified for their involvement in a structure fire on the 800 block of Garnet Street on May 14.

The Regina Fire & Protective Services received a call about a garage fire around 7 p.m. The garage was located beside a home. The residents where home at the time, and managed to escape unharmed.

The garage suffered significant structural damage, and the house suffered exposure damage. A vehicle parked at the property was also damaged.

Investigators with the Regina Police Service were able to obtain confession from the three youth suspects.

The youths cannot be charged because they are all under the age of 12. Police say the youths will be given appropriate follow-up support services and programming to ensure consequences will be taken for their actions.

Fire
garnet street
Regina Fire
Regina Police Service

