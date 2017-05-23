4 in Saskatoon hospital after Highway 35 rollover near Nipawin, Sask.

Four people were taken to a Saskatoon hospital after a rollover near Nipawin, Sask.

Nipawin RCMP officials said a Dodge van was heading west on Highway 35 late Monday afternoon when it rolled into the east ditch approximately 13 kilometres south of the community.

Six people in the van were initially taken to Nipawin Hospital.

The driver and one passenger were treated and released.

Four other passengers were taken by STARS air ambulance and Northeast EMS paramedics to a Saskatoon hospital for further treatment of their injuries.

Police officials said they will not be releasing any details on the nature of the injuries suffered by the passengers.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

Nipawin is approximately 225 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.