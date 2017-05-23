Canada
May 23, 2017 1:29 pm
Updated: May 23, 2017 1:30 pm

4 in Saskatoon hospital after Highway 35 rollover near Nipawin, Sask.

David Giles, Senior Web Producer By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Four passengers in a van involved in a rollover near Nipawin are being treated in a Saskatoon hospital.

Global News / File image
A A

Four people were taken to a Saskatoon hospital after a rollover near Nipawin, Sask.

Nipawin RCMP officials said a Dodge van was heading west on Highway 35 late Monday afternoon when it rolled into the east ditch approximately 13 kilometres south of the community.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Moose Jaw RCMP attend fatal crash on Highway 1

Six people in the van were initially taken to Nipawin Hospital.

The driver and one passenger were treated and released.

Four other passengers were taken by STARS air ambulance and Northeast EMS paramedics to a Saskatoon hospital for further treatment of their injuries.

READ MORE: Six people injured after SUV crashes into water north of Edenwold

Police officials said they will not be releasing any details on the nature of the injuries suffered by the passengers.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

Nipawin is approximately 225 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Highway 35
Highway 35 Saskatchewan
Nipawin
Nipawin RCMP
Northeast EMS
Rollover
Sask RCMP
STARS
STARS Air Ambualnce

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News