Police investigate sex assault on Abbotsford transit bus

Police are investigating a sex assault that took place on a transit bus in Abbotsford last week.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 18 when a 23-year-old woman took a seat on a bus at Highstreet Mall.

Polices say despite the fact that the bus had only a handful of passengers on it, a man insisted on sitting next to her when he boarded the bus at the next stop.

They say the man was intoxicated and began to talk to the female victim about how he made his way to Abbotsford from Langley and that his plans included meeting friends for a celebration.

The man stated his name was “Jas” or “Jess” and that he worked in the automotive field.

While speaking to the victim, the suspect allegedly put his hand on her left thigh and began to move it.

She began to cry and pulled the cord to exit the bus at the next stop, which was at Blue Jay Street and Maclure Road.

The driver saw that she was upset and left the bus to try to console her.

The driver and victim returned to the bus and met with a transit supervisor, who escorted the victim home.

However, the suspect left the bus and walked away.

Investigators are now trying to identify him.

The suspect is described as a South Asian man in his late twenties. He was approximately six feet tall with a heavy build and unshaven face. He was wearing a black baseball cap and black clothing.

Police are also asking the passengers on the bus to come forward.

“There were only a handful of passengers on that bus, but I think they would have all noticed something has transpired,” Cst. Ian MacDonald with the Abbotsford Police told Global News. “Specifically they would have seen this woman visibly upset and they would have heard some dialogue between the bus driver and this passenger, which would have been a little bit unusual.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department or Crime Stoppers.