Calgary firefighters extinguish garage fire in Saddle Ridge

Calgary firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire that sparked in the community of Saddle Ridge on Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the fire along Savanna Grove N.E. after 9 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find flames eating away at the two-storey home’s attached garage.

Three people in the home were able to get out safely before crews arrived on scene.

Meanwhile, construction workers in the area alerted neighbours living on either side of the home to the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Witnesses told Global News it appeared a motorcycle was running in the garage right before the fire started.

With files from Tony Tighe