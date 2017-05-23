Dock worker dies after workplace accident in Trois-Rivières

A 38-year-old man was killed during a docking maneuver at the port of Trois-Rivières, confirmed Quebec provincial police.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday as the worker was assisting in the docking of a cargo ship involving the cables at port.

He was transported to a local hospital, but was pronounced dead soon after.

“We are investing alongside the Quebec health and safety board (CSST) to identify the exact cause of this accident,” said Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Annie Thibodeau.

“At this point, we don’t believe criminal activity was involved.”

The SQ are trying to reach out to the family of the man, who was a Filipino immigrant.