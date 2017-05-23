Battery-powered electric buses ready for service in St. Albert

The city of St. Albert and the province of Alberta are introducing Canada’s first city-owned, battery-powered electric buses.

St. Albert Mayor Nolan Crouse and Transportation Minister Brian Mason will ride one of three long-range electric buses for St. Albert Transit that are ready for service.

The new 35-foot electric buses will operate on both local and commuter transit routes.

The city says the buses are cleaner and quieter compared to diesel buses, capable of making multiple trips without recharging and will reduce operational costs.

The buses will be recharged during “during periods of lower demand electricity usage,” the city says.

More to come…