Okanagan Indian Band issues evacuation orders

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued evacuation orders for residents at lakeside properties on IR #1 near Vernon.
Rising lake levels and increased water flows in creeks are causing concern.
The evacuation order is for the following residences: William Marchand Beach Lots #1 through 6.
Evacuation alerts have also been issued for several properties on Willow Shore Road, Alexis Beach Front Property as well as Bobby Marchand and Sandra Saddleman beachfront properties.
Sandbags are available at:
• Head of the Lake Area – adjacent to the Icebox Arena;
• Public Works & Housing Building, 11505 Westside Road;
• Whiteman’s Creek – near the mailboxes north of the Parker Cove Restaurant.
Volunteers are filling sandbags for flood affected residents; more volunteers are needed to assist some property owners with transporting and setting up sandbags at their homes.
Contact OKIB EOC if you are able to assist at 250-542-7132.
