Okanagan Indian Band issues evacuation orders

The Okanagan Indian Band has issued evacuation orders for residents at lakeside properties on IR #1 near Vernon.

Rising lake levels and increased water flows in creeks are causing concern.

The evacuation order is for the following residences: William Marchand Beach Lots #1 through 6.

Evacuation alerts have also been issued for several properties on Willow Shore Road, Alexis Beach Front Property as well as Bobby Marchand and Sandra Saddleman beachfront properties.

Sandbags are available at: