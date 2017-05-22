Edmonton police investigate west-end collision
Edmonton police were on scene in the west end Monday afternoon after what they allege was a hit and run.
Edmonton Police Service Insp. Keith Johnson told Global News that one person was taken to hospital in critical condition and other individuals may have sustained minor injuries.
A section of a street was blocked off by police in the area of 190 Street and 85 Avenue.
Neighbour Bernadette Campbell said she was outside between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., when she heard a woman yell, “Help me.”
Campbell said she walked down the street where she saw a broken fence with a man lying on it.
More to come…
