May 22, 2017 3:23 pm
Updated: May 22, 2017 3:58 pm

Edmonton police investigate west-end collision

Edmonton police investigate collision in a west end neighbourhood, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Laurel Gregory, Global News
Edmonton police were on scene in the west end Monday afternoon after what they allege was a hit and run.

Edmonton Police Service Insp. Keith Johnson told Global News that one person was taken to hospital in critical condition and other individuals may have sustained minor injuries.

A section of a street was blocked off by police in the area of 190 Street and 85 Avenue.

Neighbour Bernadette Campbell said she was outside between 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., when she heard a woman yell, “Help me.”

Campbell said she walked down the street where she saw a broken fence with a man lying on it.

collision-west-end(2)-May-22-17

Police speak to residents after a collision in a west end neighbourhood, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Laurel Gregory, Global News
collision-west-end(3)-May-22-17

Police tape surrounds an area in west Edmonton after a hit and run, Monday, May 22, 2017.

Laurel Gregory, Global News

More to come…

