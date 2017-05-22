Grouse Grind is still too unsafe to open: Officials

The Grouse Grind is usually bustling with hikers for the May long weekend, but with snow still on the hill, the Grind won’t be open for a few more weeks.

Officials say about three-quarters up the trail it is still icy in some sections and they want people to stay off the trail.

However, it appears many are still ignoring the signs and are heading up the hill. Our Global News crew has seen many people on Monday morning ignore the signs and enter the trail.

“We still have winter conditions on the North Shore Mountains,” said Mike Danks from North Shore Rescue. “So the big thing to look out for currently, the snow conditions, there can be hollows under the snow where it’s starting to melt out and it’s easy to fall through. Sometimes you can fall through up to your waist even.”

Officials with Metro Vancouver say it’s likely the Grind will open in June this year, however an exact date has not yet been set.

It has been a busy weekend for North Shore Rescue as they have been called out to three cases in the area.

On Holyburn Mountain, a 60-year-old man had to be helicoptered out on Sunday after falling through the snow and twisting his knee.