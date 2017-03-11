Rescue underway for two people stuck on Grouse Grind trail

North Vancouver firefighters are responding to a rescue on the Grouse Grind trail Saturday afternoon.

The District of North Vancouver Fire Department said they were ascending to the Grind’s half way point to rescue two hikers at about 1:30 p.m.

The trail is currently closed for the season and is estimated to be under a significant amount of snow, coupled with heavy rain on Saturday.

District Firefighters are responding to a rescue on the #GrouseGrind. Stay safe this weekend. #northvan. Photo: Tourism Vancouver pic.twitter.com/AaT7q05nYq — DistNorthVanFF's (@DNorthVanFire) March 11, 2017

