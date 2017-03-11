Grouse Grind
March 11, 2017 4:37 pm

Rescue underway for two people stuck on Grouse Grind trail

jill slattery By Online Producer  Global News
North Vancouver firefighters are responding to a rescue on the Grouse Grind trail Saturday afternoon.

The District of North Vancouver Fire Department said they were ascending to the Grind’s half way point to rescue two hikers at about 1:30 p.m.

The trail is currently closed for the season and is estimated to be under a significant amount of snow, coupled with heavy rain on Saturday.

More to come…

