Peel Region’s Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death of female in Mississauga

Peel Regional Police are probing a suspicious death in Mississauga.

According to officers, they were called to the area of Hurontario Street and Ceremonial Drive near Eglinton Avenue West around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, where a female victim inside the unit of an apartment building.

Police officers with the Homicide Unit say that there are “suspicious circumstances” connected to the investigation of the death and there is no information of suspects at this time.

The victim’s age and gender have yet to be released.