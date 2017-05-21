Traffic
One woman dead after crash on Highway 23 near Lethbridge

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a head-on collision between a semi truck and truck on Highway 23 and Township Road 104, south of Nobleford and northwest of Lethbridge, Sunday afternoon.

The semi truck driver said he was travelling northbound to Calgary when the other truck came into his lane.

A woman, the driver and lone occupant in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not confirmed how the crash happened and continue to investigate.

No further details about the incident have been released.

-With files from Global’s Katelyn Wilson

 

