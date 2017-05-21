8-year-old boy found dead at Rushing River Provincial Park
KENORA, Ont. – Provincial police in Kenora, Ont., say an eight-year-old boy was found dead at Rushing River Provincial Park.
OPP say they were called to investigate reports of a missing person.
They say they searched the park with the emergency response team, a K9 unit and the Kenora Marine and Trails unit.
The boy, whose name has not been released, was found dead.
A post-mortem is being scheduled.
