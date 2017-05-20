Investigations
May 20, 2017 10:54 pm

Collision closes a portion of Highway 21 in Strathcona County

RCMP investigate a collision in Strathcona County Saturday night.

RCMP are investigating a collision involving two trucks near Township Road 514 and Highway 21 Saturday evening.

According to police, a pick-up truck travelling eastbound on Township Road 514 collided with another pick-up truck travelling southbound on Highway 21.

Two people in the southbound vehicle, along with the driver of the eastbound vehicle, were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The highway is expected to be closed into the evening while officers investigate.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

