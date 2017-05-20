First ever Drag Queen story time in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Read by Queen kicks off its first ever story time in Winnipeg on Saturday at the Millenium Library.

Read by Queens has been happening in several cities recently, but for the first time it’s in Winnipeg.

Saturday, families will have the opportunity to have their story time mixed in with a little bit of glitter and glam.

Local queens will lead story time, and themed crafts and games will take place after.

The event is the first of its kind for the city and it’s a chance to celebrate the diversity of families and individuals in our community.

“The event will also showcase themed picture book displays for families wanting to include diversity in their home reading,” Karin Borland with the Winnipeg Public Library said.

There are two opportunities to catch Read by Queens story time:

Saturday, May 20

Time: 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Location: Millennium Library, 251 Donald Street

Details: Drop-in event (no registration required); free admission

Wednesday, May 31

Sunday, May 21

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: West End Library, 999 Sargent Avenue

Details: Registration required, visit any branch of the Library to register or call 204-986-4677; free admission