Saint-Henri restaurant and Projet Montreal offices targeted by vandals

Police are investigating what is being described as acts of vandalism in Montreal’s Saint-Henri neighbourhood late Friday night.

Police were called to corner of Notre-Dame and Workman streets at 11:30 p.m., after a group of roughly 10 people — wearing hoods and masks — blockaded the road with recycling bins before smashing several windows at the Ludger bar and eatery.

Several patrons were inside the establishment at the time, but no one was injured.

Montreal police spokesperson Benoit Boisellse said the windows were smashed using a fire extinguisher.

The masked vandals also broke the windows of a Projet Montreal office across the street.

Boiselle said no arrests were made, as the group quickly dispersed — fleeing the scene on foot in several different directions.

Businesses in the neighbourhood have been targeted by anti-gentrification activists in the past, and Boiselle said police are investigating whether Friday’s events could be related.

Boiselle noted however, the group only smashed windows.

“There was no graffiti, no paint, no message,” he said.

Investigators returned to the scene Saturday with the hopes of reviewing video surveillance footage that could help in the investigation.