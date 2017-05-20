‘War of the Woods’ activist encouraged by current environmental passion

A woman who became the face of the fight to protect B.C.’s old growth forests more than two decades ago says she’s encouraged by the current show of passion to protect the province’s natural resources.

Tzeporah Berman was in Penticton Friday to speak on her experience as an activist to prove change can take place when enough people speak up.

“There are moments in history that require us to stand up, and this is one of those moments,” Berman said.

Berman fought to protect B.C.’s rain forest from logging back in the 90’s.

Her activism then is a standard now at protests against fracking, LNG and pipelines.

While some would say the younger generation doesn’t care enough, Berman said that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“The state of our water, they’re worried about the state of our air and they’re worried about climate change and they’re angry,” Berman said. “I find that they’re really angry at us, at our generation.”

Berman believes public engagement on the environment also needs to encourage sustainable choices for the future, “and whether or not we’re doing enough to set up our economy for success in the future.”

She said decisions come through voters’ voices in their communities and across the country.

“We need to be encouraging decision makers at home: our MLA’s, our MP’s. Engaging at home will help to ensure we move the province and move the country.”