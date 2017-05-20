West Edmonton home likely to be torn down after blaze: fire officials

Fire officials say a house in northwest Edmonton will likely need to be torn down after it caught fire Friday afternoon.

Crews were called to a home in the area of 134 Street and 117 Avenue after people nearby reported heavy smoke coming from the residence.

“When the firemen came and smashed the windows open… the flames and smoke came out – they had a hard time getting in the door,” said neighbour Brenda Nicholson.

Fire officials told Global News the fire started in the basement kitchen but since the home was so full, it quickly spread to the main floor.

Neighbours said the man who lives there wasn’t home when the blaze broke out.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

View aerial photos of the fire below: