Drivers hurry up to go slow for Regina’s construction season

Currently there are over 20 construction sites that will be completed this year in Regina.

Co-op Taxi Driver and President Daljit Singh has been driving taxi for 20 years in Regina, and every summer he knows a construction zone is just around the corner.

“When they go 60 km/h there’s no traffic, but they slow down to like 10… People get mad because you know, they’re sitting in the traffic and waiting there’s somebody else coming and pulling ahead and cutting off everybody,” Singh said.

Latest to join the fray, the Wascana Parkway overpass. Before that Ring Road overpass at Victoria Avenue caught everyone’s attention with the warning there will be six months of hurry up to go slow.

Good prices on materials and labour is why the city opted to do both main bridges at once.

“With our bridge construction we are finding with the slowdown in the economy that we are getting good prices on our bridge work both the projects this year came under the projects estimated budget,” City of Regina Roadways and Transportation Director Norman Kyle said.

“This is the first time in about 40 years either one of them have seen any major work so if we’re not back for another 40 years, I hope people can forgive us just for one summer.”

As for Daljit Singh, he finds a silver lining among the detours, single lanes, reduced speed and the occasional short tempered motorist.

“It’s only once and a while you have to fix those roads… It’s better for us,” Singh said.

Drivers can expect improved road conditions some time this fall. Meanwhile, the city website posts what areas they are working on.