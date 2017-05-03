Construction season begins in Regina

The City of Regina is reminding drivers to be aware of detours and traffic delays as construction season ramps up in the Queen City.

Wednesday marked the official launch of the 2017 construction season in Regina. Crews have already started repairs and improvements in a number of locations.

This year’s construction investments include $12 million in residential roads, $5.9 million in bridges, $13.5 million in arterial, collector and expressway renewal and $38 million in water, wastewater and drainage.

Major rehabilitation projects include Ring Road Southbound over Victoria Avenue and Wascana Parkway over Ring Road. In total there are 68 projects with 19.8 kilometers of road under construction this year.

As for water, wastewater, and drainage, there will be a 17-kilometre sewer main relining at 15th Avenue and 7th Avenue, as well as a three-kilometre water main relining/replacement at Dufferin Road, Daffodil Crescent, Darke Crescent and McNiven Crescent.

The city will be installing a third wastewater force main from the McCarthy Boulevard Pumping Station to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and larger drainage pipes to increase system capacity along 5th Avenue North, and the southwest area of Arcola Avenue, north of Victoria Avenue.