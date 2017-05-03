Canada
May 3, 2017 2:40 pm

Construction season begins in Regina

Alexa-Huffman By Online Producer  Global News

Construction season for 2017 is underway in Regina. One of the projects includes rehabilitation of the Ring Road Southbound over Victoria Avenue.

File / Global News
A A

The City of Regina is reminding drivers to be aware of detours and traffic delays as construction season ramps up in the Queen City.

Wednesday marked the official launch of the 2017 construction season in Regina. Crews have already started repairs and improvements in a number of locations.

This year’s construction investments include $12 million in residential roads, $5.9 million in bridges, $13.5 million in arterial, collector and expressway renewal and $38 million in water, wastewater and drainage.

Story continues below

Major rehabilitation projects include Ring Road Southbound over Victoria Avenue and Wascana Parkway over Ring Road. In total there are 68 projects with 19.8 kilometers of road under construction this year.

As for water, wastewater, and drainage, there will be a 17-kilometre sewer main relining at 15th Avenue and 7th Avenue, as well as a three-kilometre water main relining/replacement at Dufferin Road, Daffodil Crescent, Darke Crescent and McNiven Crescent.

The city will be installing a third wastewater force main from the McCarthy Boulevard Pumping Station to the Wastewater Treatment Plant and larger drainage pipes to increase system capacity along 5th Avenue North, and the southwest area of Arcola Avenue, north of Victoria Avenue.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
City of Regina
Construction Season
construction season 2017
regina construction
Regina construction 2017
Road Repair

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News