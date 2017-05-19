Boat launches and park closures in West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna is closing it’s boat launches to mitigate the damage that watercraft wakes can cause to properties when the lake is so high.

A number of waterfront parks have also been closed.

The boat launches at Gellatly Bay and in Casa Loma are closed to recreational use.

Patrol officers will remain available on site to open the Gellatly launch for emergency and commercial uses and for residents who need to get their boats off the lake.

Park closures include:

Pritchard Park

Pebbles Beach

Waterfront portion of the Gellatly Beach access

Marina Park

Aberdeen Park

Jennens Beach Access

The city installed sandbag walls at 27 beach accesses.

People are asked to stay clear of the walls and stay on the upland side of them to prevent the barriers from being damaged or moved.