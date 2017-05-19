Prince George RCMP suspect foul play in case of missing 55-year-old woman

Prince George RCMP are concerned the disappearance of Roberta Marie Sims may involve foul play.

Police began their investigation of the 55-year-old missing Prince George resident after getting a report from a concerned citizen on May 14.

Investigators believe Sims’s disappearance is very suspicious and out of character. They have now called in the Serious Crime Unit to lead the case.

In addition to seeking information from the public, the Prince George RCMP are asking anyone to provide details about Sims’s regular activity or recent activities.

Sims is described as a Caucasian woman, 5’4″ tall, 154 pounds with long strawberry-blonde hair and blue eyes. She also has several tattoos including on her left upper arm, her right upper chest and a robin bird on the right side of her neck. She is also known to have her small dog with her.

Sims, who often goes by her first name Robin, may also go by the first name Bobby and the last names Chambers or Jacobson.

Police have located her dog and vehicle and investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have seen her or her vehicle since May 1. They’re also asking business owners and managers to check their video surveillance.

The vehicle is described as a dark-red 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer with four doors and BC licence plate BH248X.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George RCMP.