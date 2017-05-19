Crime
May 19, 2017 4:25 pm

Toronto police release video of suspect wanted for sex assault near Greektown

By am640

Security camera image of man wanted in Sexual Assault investigation near Felstead Avenue Playground

Toronto Police Service
Toronto police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying a suspect in a sex assault that occurred in a Greektown park on Sunday.

Investigators say a woman was followed by a man into Felstead Avenue Playground just off of the Danforth and Greenwood Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

The male suspect is reported to have exposed himself to her, chased her a short distance, and then sexually assaulted her in the playground.

During the assault, a bystander came to the woman’s aid, which prompted her attacker to flee the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7474, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

 

 

danfoth avenue
felstead avenue playground
Greektown
Greenwood Avenue
Sexual Assault

