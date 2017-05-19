Toronto police release video of suspect wanted for sex assault near Greektown

Toronto police have released surveillance video in hopes of identifying a suspect in a sex assault that occurred in a Greektown park on Sunday.

Investigators say a woman was followed by a man into Felstead Avenue Playground just off of the Danforth and Greenwood Avenue around 11:20 p.m.

The male suspect is reported to have exposed himself to her, chased her a short distance, and then sexually assaulted her in the playground.

During the assault, a bystander came to the woman’s aid, which prompted her attacker to flee the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-7474, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).