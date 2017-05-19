Threat forces 2 Lloydminster schools to close

A threat directed to a Lloydminster high school has forced the closure of two schools on Friday.

According to a post on the school’s Facebook page, the Lloydminster Catholic School Division (LCSD) is closing Holy Rosary High School and Ecole St Thomas for the day as RCMP investigate.

“The safety of our school division community is our first priority,” read the post on Holy Rosary’s Facebook page.

“We are requesting that Holy Rosary High School and Ecole St. Thomas parents keep their children at home.”

LCSD officials said the closure is precautionary, and will update the public and the media when more information becomes available.