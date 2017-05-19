What to do if you have a ticket to the 2017 Pemberton Music Festival

The 2017 Pemberton Music Festival has been cancelled and ticket holders are left in the lurch as there are no automatic refunds.

With many wondering if they are going to get their money back, there are a few options available to you but nothing is guaranteed at this time.

Ernst & Young has been appointed trustee following the notice for bankruptcy filing.

They have provided the following information about how to file a claim if you are a ticket holder for the Pemberton Music Festival.

Q: I purchased a ticket for the 2017 Pemberton Music Festival, can I get a refund from PMF or from a third party?

A. Unfortunately there are no automatic refunds from PMF.

As PMF is now in bankruptcy, it has no ability to provide refunds for tickets purchased.

However ticket holders may file a proof of claim form as an unsecured creditor with EYI in accordance with the claims process. Proof of claim forms will be mailed to known PMF creditors in due course and made available on the Trustee’s website at: www.ey.com/ca/pmf.

A determination of recovery, if any, on the claims of ticket holders from the estate will not be known for several weeks.

The Trustee will provide an update to creditors in due course.

Also, refunds may be available to ticket holders from third parties if tickets were purchased using a credit card. As each bank and credit card issuer have their own specific policies, ticket holders are to contact their bank or credit card issuer directly to determine whether a refund can be obtained. In due course, the Trustee will provide further details concerning contact information for the various credit cards and financial institutions on its website.

So it will take a few weeks to know if ticket holders will be able to get their money back through Ernst & Young.

If you purchased your ticket with a credit card, contact your credit card company and see if you can get a refund that way as that may be a possibility.

For more information, contact Jason Oliveri at Ernst & Young at 604-891-8493.