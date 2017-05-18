Lakefront owners not looking forward to start of Okanagan boating season

Lakefront homeowners are bracing for the worst as lake levels continue to rise in the Okanagan.

They’re worried about boat wakes and even experienced boaters are advising others to stay off local lakes this long weekend.

Ken Stamp owns a home at the edge of Wood Lake. If he had his way, there wouldn’t be any big boats on the Lake — at least until water levels subside.

“They’re out there to have fun and I don’t deny them that but there should be rules and if there are rules on how far out they should be, nobody is enforcing the rules. There’s nobody here to do that,” Stamp said.

Brad Buskas sells boats for a living. He understands where the lakefront owners are coming from. His advice to other boaters — stay off the water.

“Not so much because of the waves and height of the water but because of the amount of debris that you can’t see floating underwater,” Buskas said.

And boaters can add docks to the hidden dangers on the water this weekend and for the foreseeable future.

Case in point, the rotary peer at the north end of Kal Lake is only inches away from being completely submerged and might not re-appear until late June — if not later.